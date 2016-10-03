To make up for Disney's lack of LGBT characters, the Internet has been asking the company to "#GiveElsaAGirlfriend" in Frozen's sequel. Idina Menzel, the actress behind the character, approves of this goal. But who would this girlfriend be?
On his show, Tyler Oakley asked Menzel if Elsa might really end up being a lesbian. "I cannot confirm or deny," she said, according to E! News. "If I tell you, I would have to kill you." She added that Elsa was probably too young to even know her sexual orientation.
But hypothetically, if she did have a girlfriend, it'd be Tinkerbell, she said. And it's definitely not Ursula.
Of course, it's unlikely that Disney would work Tinkerbell into Frozen. But if there isn't already fan fiction about those two, we're sure there will be now.
On his show, Tyler Oakley asked Menzel if Elsa might really end up being a lesbian. "I cannot confirm or deny," she said, according to E! News. "If I tell you, I would have to kill you." She added that Elsa was probably too young to even know her sexual orientation.
But hypothetically, if she did have a girlfriend, it'd be Tinkerbell, she said. And it's definitely not Ursula.
Of course, it's unlikely that Disney would work Tinkerbell into Frozen. But if there isn't already fan fiction about those two, we're sure there will be now.
Advertisement