Grumpy Cat Makes Broadway Debut In Cats

Grumpy Cat is, at four years old, an internet relic. Her fame is a reminder of a time in which Barack Obama was entering his second term, when "Gangnam Style" was considered good, and people unironically posted articles with titles like "Best Memes of 2012." She's made her owners millionaires many times over and inspired a legitimately insane movie in which she was voiced by Aubrey Plaza.
Now, she's finally made her Broadway debut. The appearance came during a performance of (what else?) Cats.
Her handlers toted her out to wild applause. She even managed to avoid being assassinated via crossbow. The cat, whose name was lengthened to Tardar Sauce at some point, took selfies with the cast.
While onstage, she was named an Honorary Jellicle Cat.
Congratulations on a furocious Broadway debut, @RealGrumpyCat! We're sure you hated every minute. #CatsBroadway pic.twitter.com/WJlyW2aEAC— CATS on Broadway (@CatsBroadway) October 1, 2016
Maybe now the dang cat will cheer up a little. (Just kidding, her feline dwarfism probably keeps her in a constant low thrum of pain and her face is just like that.)
