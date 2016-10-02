Every Woman In Hollywood We Love Was At Dolly Parton's Concert Last Night

Dolly Parton, legendary country music singer and songwriter, has been touring the U.S. for the first time in years on the Pure and Simple Tour. Even if you're not super-familiar with her country hits, you probably love Whitney Houston's cover of her romantic classic, "I Will Always Love You." Parton has been headlining with classics from her deep library, like "9 to 5," "Coat of Many Colors," "Jolene," "Rocky Top," and many, many more songs you need to know.
Last night, Parton's show hit the Hollywood Bowl. Based on the Instagram stories of the many women in Hollywood who attended — like Katy Perry, Kirsten Dunst, Jenna Dewan Tatum, and more — it was a hootin' an' hollerin' good time.
Perry, who seems to have developed a special friendship with Parton (perhaps the mutual love of sparkle?) had backstage access. She also shared a special snap: she prayed that future her is more like Dolly. It's something we can all share with Perry. Well, that and the hot dog she ate during the show.