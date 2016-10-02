Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska married her fiancé, Cole DeBoer, on Saturday, October 1, Us Weekly reports. Houska's most recent Instagrams definitely confirm she's tied the knot.
Houska and DeBoer got married in front of friends and family — with Houska's 7-year-old daughter Aubree (her dad is ex Adam Lind) in attendance. The couple are expecting their first child together.
The bride shared a second photo of what looks like a table card (after another showing the couple, with Aubree, captioned "Mr. & Mrs. DeBoer") that showed the bride's feisty side.
The card reads, "Thug Wife." No caption needed.
One of the bride's sisters, Angie McDaniel, shared a sweet photo of their mom, taken from a Snapchat story.
In the comments on the photo, McDaniel admitted to deleting the rest of her snaps from the day, because she "thought Chelsea would get mad."
There was one thing missing on Houska's big day, as well. She is one of four sisters, but only three could make it to the wedding. McDaniel posted a photo of the three sisters and their mom with the sad caption, "We are desperately missing our oldest sister. The leader of the pack, our personal driver, and the breaker-inner of our parents. (She was grounded the most). Melissa, we miss you more than you know."
According to Us Weekly, Houska and DeBoer met at a gas station and began dating in August 2014. The reality star announced their engagement in November 2015 in an duck-face Instagram post captioned, "He's stuck now!"
