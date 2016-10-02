Kelly Ripa, the host of Live With Kelly, turned 46 today. To mark the occasion, her friend and fellow actress Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a sweet tribute to their friendship on Instagram. The stars met and launched their careers on the soap opera All My Children in the '90s and have remained friends ever since, regularly posting about each other and even hanging out and taking pictures with Shaquille O’Neal.
In her post, Gellar references the longevity of their friendship and how much she admires Ripa’s personality. She wrote, “Happy birthday to this incredibly kind, funny and all around awesome friend @kellyripa. Today I'm going to party like it's your birthday (you haven't changed a bit, you made me smile 24 years ago when I met you and you still put a smile on my face).”
The post contains two images. The first shows the two of them from their days on the show and the second is a more recent red carpet picture. We can’t help but agree with Gellar’s assessment — Ripa is one of the most stylish and gregarious talk show hosts out there.
