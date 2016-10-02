The Chipotle Loyalty Program Just Paid Off, Big Time

At last, Chipotle fans, your faith (and bravery?) has been rewarded! The summer's Chiptopia rewards program came to an end this week and it seems quite a lot of people were "hot" for the burrito chain for the past three months. According to CNBC, 85,000 people will be receiving about $240 in free Chipotle catering each. That means the company will be spending $20.4 million on this program, part of an effort to regain its beloved status after those nasty bouts of E. coli last year.
The program, which launched in June, ranked frequent diners as either Mild, Medium, or Hot. Consumerist.com calculated that the people who reached Hot status (by ordering 11 entrees a month) have already received nine free meals for their efforts before getting the grand prize: catering for up to 20 people. If your idea of restaurant loyalty is something like that old Dwight Schrute quote — "I'm going wherever they value loyalty the most" — it's time to buddy up with that guy in your office you made all those E. coli jokes.
In July, Chipotle told investors that the program had already boosted sales, so Chiptopia may have paid off already. If that boost continues through the third quarter, we may all be in luck: The company said another loyalty program is coming soon.
The program, which launched in June, ranked frequent diners as either Mild, Medium, or Hot. Consumerist.com calculated that the people who reached Hot status (by ordering 11 entrees a month) have already received nine free meals for their efforts before getting the grand prize: catering for up to 20 people. If your idea of restaurant loyalty is something like that old Dwight Schrute quote — "I'm going wherever they value loyalty the most" — it's time to buddy up with that guy in your office you made all those E. coli jokes.
In July, Chipotle told investors that the program had already boosted sales, so Chiptopia may have paid off already. If that boost continues through the third quarter, we may all be in luck: The company said another loyalty program is coming soon.
Advertisement