Woman Hospitalized By Chipotle Demands Free Burritos Anyway

If you need the ultimate lesson in forgiveness, then look no further than this 19-year-old woman from Oregon, who was among the 96 customers who settled with Chipotle after getting sick from the E. coli outbreak of 2015.
After she was hospitalized due to her illness, the woman knew exactly what she wanted as compensation: more Chipotle. That’s true love, people.
As a part of her settlement, the victim is requesting free burritos, because no matter how sick you get, nothing tastes better than a side of guac with your carnitas.
Diehard Chipotle lovers will understand, but this choice has left some people, including her lawyer Bill Marler, pretty perplexed. "I have being doing these kinds of cases for 20 years and sued every restaurant chain you can imagine and I have never seen people willing to go back to a restaurant under those circumstances," he told Business Insider.
This particular woman wasn’t alone. Marler, who represented all the customers in the case, said he observed similar feelings with other clients. "More than just a few of them were pretty big fans of Chipotle,” he said. "In fact a couple of them, during their case, told me they had gone back to Chipotle — which I though was a little strange."
Despite confusion, Chipotle was totally on board, with Business Insider reporting that the company gave the woman an undisclosed amount of money as well as around three dozen free burrito coupons. Dare we say it was all worth it? Only time will tell.
