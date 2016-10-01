Ally Brooke Hernandez, one fifth of Fifth Harmony, was attacked onstage during a concert Thursday in Mexico. According to E! News, a man ran onto the stage during the group's performance in Monterrey and knocked Hernandez over.
Security reacted quickly and removed the attacker. Hernandez and Fifth Harmony finished the concert without any other incidents.
Following the concert, Hernandez posted on Twitter, not addressing the attack, but instead focusing on the group's appearance. "This was one of the most beautiful moments of my life," she wrote. She dedicated the performance to Selena.
This was one of the most beautiful moments of my life. This was for Selena. She will forever be in my heart. Gracias, Monterrey ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Uq99j2YBDS— AllyBrooke Hernandez (@AllyBrooke) September 30, 2016
This is the second incident involving Hernandez since the group arrived in Monterrey. She was also attacked by a different man when the group arrived at the airport. Following that incident, she took to Twitter to assure her fans of her safety. "Just to let you know I am okay after the airport incident. Please be careful and gentle so no one gets hurt," she posted.
