There are a lot of water bottles out there: The ones that keep your liquids cold for 24 hours, the ones that come with filtration systems, the ones that measure how hydrated you are. Frankly, it's hard to get excited about new water bottles. But even we have to admit this latest one is pretty dang cool: SKLZ's new Hydro-Roller is a water bottle that doubles as a foam roller. I mean, genius.
On the one hand, it's a durable, stainless-steel bottle that keeps your water nice and cool. On the other, you can also use it to relieve aches and pains and warm up your muscles while you're at the gym.
Talk about killing two birds with one stone. The bottle's high-density foam cushions your muscles as well as protecting the bottle from any unsightly scratches. And just in case you needed any further convincing, take a look at the Hydro-Roller in action.
On the one hand, it's a durable, stainless-steel bottle that keeps your water nice and cool. On the other, you can also use it to relieve aches and pains and warm up your muscles while you're at the gym.
Talk about killing two birds with one stone. The bottle's high-density foam cushions your muscles as well as protecting the bottle from any unsightly scratches. And just in case you needed any further convincing, take a look at the Hydro-Roller in action.
Advertisement