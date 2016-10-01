Libra season is upon us, showering the world in cooperative vibes — and we could certainly use them right now! Until the 22nd, the sun floats through the sign of peace, love, and harmony, inspiring people to partner up. Expand your search radius: With friendly Mercury and worldly Jupiter also visiting Libra, our perfect pairings could come from different cultural backgrounds or far-flung corners of the Earth. (Take that wall and shove it, Trump.) Love wins when Libra is in the house. When the sun moves into Scorpio on the 22nd, we'll all be playing for keeps. That said, relationships could hit a make-it-or-break-it moment in October's final few weeks. No faking it! If you're not fully feeling the love, move on to find a better fit. But if you are, surrender to the happily-ever-after vibes — with scintillating Scorpio at the wheel, they'll be ultra-sexy.



Motivator Mars and power-thirsty Pluto are both in Capricorn this month, making us all obsessed with our goals. The cream will rise to the top — especially during the full moon in Aries on the 16th. Healthy competition is one thing, but lean in to Libra's fair-minded ways, instead of crossing into cutthroat terrain, especially when Mars and Pluto make an exact connection on the 18th. When inspiring Venus and stable Saturn align on the 29th, we could lock down some exciting long-term plans. P.S.: They might involve applying for a work visa or university admission.



Kick off Halloween celebrations one day early. On the 30th, a new moon in Scorpio drifts in with haunting and mystical vibes. With this sultry sign in the ether, costumes could get extra-racy this year — or veer towards vintage goth, in a Tim Burton kind of way. Wear the mask, but be willing to drop it, too, should an intriguing vampire or werewolf step to you. This could be your "winter warmer," if you catch our drift (wink).