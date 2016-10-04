12 Seriously Sexy Films To Make You Sweat

Erin Donnelly
Photo: Moviestore/Rex/Shutterstock.
To most people, October 4 is just another day on the calendar. But to a select few, it's the sexiest day of the year.

Why's that? Well, the auspicious date marks the 20th anniversary of two of the most sexually charged and provocative films of all time: Crash and Bound. The former fixates on the erotic potential of a car crash; in the latter, a pair of women engage in sex scenes choreographed by sex educator Susie Bright. And after watching them, nothing seems more seductive than the crunch of metal or Jennifer Tilly's purr.

Of course, those two contributions from 1996 aren't the only films that set our pulses racing. Hollywood loves nothing more than a full-throttle sex scene, but some are kinkier and more explicit than others. Consider this dirty dozen to be the cream of the crop, as it were. All you need to do is invite your lover over for movie night, dim the lights, and press play.


Photo: Moviestore/Rex/Shutterstock.
The Dreamers (2003)
Two French siblings push boundaries when a young American joins their household. What, you don't roam naked around the house with your twin brother?

Pictured: Eva Green as Isabelle
Photo: Moviestore/Rex/Shutterstock.
Boogie Nights (1997)
You'd expect a film about the porn industry to deliver on the sex scenes, and this Paul Thomas Anderson film certainly does. Shoutout to Roller Girl's sex-on-wheels M.O.

Pictured: Julianne Moore as Amber Waves
Photo: Moviestore/Rex/Shutterstock.
Sex and Lucia (2001)
Also known as Lucía y el sexo, this Spanish film shows lovers using Polaroids, clay masks, and a conveniently secluded beach to spice up their sex life.

Pictured: Paz Vega as Lucía
Photo: Moviestore/Rex/Shutterstock.
Bound (1996)
Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon have a racy romp in the sack in this neo-noir thriller about a gangster's mistress who plots a heist with her new lover.

Pictured: Jennifer Tilley and Gina Gershon
Photo: Moviestore/Rex/Shutterstock.
Basic Instinct (1992)
Is that an ice pick in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me? From a flash of the pubes to girl-on-girl grinding to highly acrobatic bedroom sessions, this thriller is pretty much one steamy sex scene after another.

Pictured: Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone
Photo: Moviestore/Rex/Shutterstock.
9 1/2 Weeks (1986)
It may beggar belief now, but '80s ladies were desperate to empty the contents of their fridges with Mickey Rourke after seeing his cinematic sexcapades with Kim Basinger.

Pictured: Mickey Rourke and Kim Basinger
Photo: Moviestore/Rex/Shutterstock.
Crash (1996)
Not to be confused with the Oscar-winning 2004 film about race relations, this David Cronenberg-directed cult fave follows a group of people who get turned on by car crashes. Buckle up — things get kinky.

Pictured: Deborah Kara Unger and James Spader
Photo: Moviestore/Rex/Shutterstock.
Blue is the Warmest Color (2013)
Though at its heart this French drama is a bittersweet tale of a young woman's first same-sex relationship, it's hard to ignore the lengthy, contortionistic sex going on.

Pictured: Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux
Photo: Moviestore/Rex/Shutterstock.
Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)
Some fans quibbled that the film version of E.L. James' steamy novel didn't live up to the kink of the book. Others can't stop fantasizing about being in bed with Jamie Dornan. You be the judge.

Pictured: Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson
Photo: Moviestore/Rex/Shutterstock.
Closer (2004)
Natalie Portman's pink-wigged strip club showdown with Clive Owen is easily one of the most seductive scenes in film history.

Pictured: Natalie Portman as "Alice"
Photo: Moviestore/Rex/Shutterstock.
Secretary (2002)
James Spader starred as the original Mr. Grey in this quirky film about a boss with no sexual boundaries and the meek secretary who kinda digs it. Don't try this at the office, kids.

Pictured: James Spader and Maggie Gyllenhaal
Photo: Moviestore/Rex/Shutterstock.
Shame (2011)
This drama fetched an NC-17 rating thanks to its full-frontal nudity and explicit scenes. We'd expect nothing less from a film about sexual addiction.

Pictured: Michael Fassbender as Brandon
