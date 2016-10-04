12 Seriously Sexy Films To Make You Sweat

To most people, October 4 is just another day on the calendar. But to a select few, it's the sexiest day of the year.



Why's that? Well, the auspicious date marks the 20th anniversary of two of the most sexually charged and provocative films of all time: Crash and Bound. The former fixates on the erotic potential of a car crash; in the latter, a pair of women engage in sex scenes choreographed by sex educator Susie Bright. And after watching them, nothing seems more seductive than the crunch of metal or Jennifer Tilly's purr.



Of course, those two contributions from 1996 aren't the only films that set our pulses racing. Hollywood loves nothing more than a full-throttle sex scene, but some are kinkier and more explicit than others. Consider this dirty dozen to be the cream of the crop, as it were. All you need to do is invite your lover over for movie night, dim the lights, and press play.





