Wisin, an award-winning reggaeton musician, has shared the news of his baby daughter's death in an Instagram post."Thank you, my God, for one month of life, for one month of Victoria. God gives, and God takes away, blessed be the name of the Lord, " the translated caption reads, according to E! News "Princess Victoria, I will see you again in heaven. What immense pain I have, God, please help me. I want to use this moment to thank the millions of people that were praying for our family and our Victoria. Thank you because in all of your gestures and words that you had with us we were able to see God each time. My princess just died."Victoria, pictured in the photo with Wisin's wife, Yomaira Ortiz Feliciano,was just 1 month old. She suffered from trisomy 13, a rare genetic condition that affected her cognitive function and many of her organs.