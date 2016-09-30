Wisin, an award-winning reggaeton musician, has shared the news of his baby daughter's death in an Instagram post.
"Thank you, my God, for one month of life, for one month of Victoria. God gives, and God takes away, blessed be the name of the Lord, " the translated caption reads, according to E! News.
"Princess Victoria, I will see you again in heaven. What immense pain I have, God, please help me. I want to use this moment to thank the millions of people that were praying for our family and our Victoria. Thank you because in all of your gestures and words that you had with us we were able to see God each time. My princess just died."
Victoria, pictured in the photo with Wisin's wife, Yomaira Ortiz Feliciano, was just 1 month old. She suffered from trisomy 13, a rare genetic condition that affected her cognitive function and many of her organs.
"Thank you, my God, for one month of life, for one month of Victoria. God gives, and God takes away, blessed be the name of the Lord, " the translated caption reads, according to E! News.
"Princess Victoria, I will see you again in heaven. What immense pain I have, God, please help me. I want to use this moment to thank the millions of people that were praying for our family and our Victoria. Thank you because in all of your gestures and words that you had with us we were able to see God each time. My princess just died."
Victoria, pictured in the photo with Wisin's wife, Yomaira Ortiz Feliciano, was just 1 month old. She suffered from trisomy 13, a rare genetic condition that affected her cognitive function and many of her organs.
Advertisement
GRACIAS MI DIOS POR 1 mes de vida 1 mes de VICTORIA .DIOS DÁ DIOS QUITA Bendito sea el nombre del Señor! PRINCESA #victoria te volvere a ver en el cielo QUE DOLOR TAN GRANDE TENGO DIOS AYUDAME aprovecho para agradecer a millones de personas que estuvieron orando por nuestra familia y por nuestra Victoria Gracias porque en todos los gestos y palabras que tenian con nosotros pudimos ver a DIOS cada dia #MISERICORDIA mi princesa acaba de fallecer
The star has received an outpouring of support from his fans offering thoughts and prayers to his family, including his wife and their two other children. "May she Rest In Peace and may God give you strength," Univision's Dina Rodriguez tweeted. Yandel, who has performed with Wisin for years under the name Wisin & Yandel, shared his condolences on Instagram, writing about Victoria (translated), "Thank you for blessing our lives in such a special way."
May she Rest In Peace and may God give you strength @Juanlmorera #Wisin #wisinestamoscontigo https://t.co/koA0Zcq7qP— Dina Rodriguez (@DinaRodriguez34) September 30, 2016
Advertisement