We know what you're thinking: Gee, I really could use more Kardashian-Jenner-West coverage on TV.
Just kidding. The only people who think that are E! programming executives. The rest of us, meanwhile, are pretty damn relieved that HBO's new sci-fi drama, Westworld, has absolutely nothing to do with Kanye.
But what if it did?
Jimmy Kimmel Live! gave us a glimpse of what a Yeezy-influenced series might look like. It's basically what you'd expect: Anthony Hopkins gets serious while the rapper rants about being a god and wonders why there aren't more Black people. To be fair, he might have a point on that last count.
It's a clever skit, but it's potentially a warning, too. Surely it's already crossed Kanye's mind to open up his own futuristic theme park. Will we be laughing when Yeezy World becomes a reality?
