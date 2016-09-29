Friar Laurence says this right around the time Romeo asks him to speed up his marriage to Juliet. In Shakespeare's play, the "delights" metaphorically refers to the couple's sexual passion, which he predicts will burn out as it reaches its peak — as violently as it began, "like fire and powder."



On a more literal level, the Friar is warning Romeo of the potential conflict that their union will stir up between their feuding families.



And, if you remember your high school English class, you'll know that it doesn't end well for our dear star-crossed lovers.



In Westworld, the words take on a similar meaning. Guests pay absurd sums to visit a remote amusement park and experience the wild-west alongside the hosts, who seem as real as possible without actually being human. They drink, they fuck, they shoot, they hunt, they go home, repeat.



Peter's reaction to his discovery indicates that the hosts may have hidden depths. But while these artificial beings seem to embrace their more human characteristics, the guests — the so-called "real people" — seem to be losing their humanity. They come to this world for its excess — there are no rules here.



But that moral vacuum could end up being their own undoing.

