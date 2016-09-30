Exclusive: What Hillary Clinton's Childhood Friend Knows About Her That You Don't

Betsy Ebeling has seen her friend Hillary fill many roles over the past five decades: activist, senator, mother, wife — and now, perhaps, the first female president of the United States.
"I’ve known Hillary since September of 1958," Ebeling says in a new ad for the Clinton campaign, shared exclusively with Refinery29. Ebeling has been by her friend's side through marriages, births, deaths — all the ups and downs of life. But she never expected her old playmate to be just a few steps away from the presidency.
"We were just thinking of the next Nancy Drew book we could get our hands on," Ebeling explains.
But she also shares the attribute with viewers that she believes propelled Clinton to where she is today.
"She inherited at her mother’s knee that feeling that you always give back," Ebeling said. "You get up every day, and you do your very best for everybody around you. That’s very much her."
Watch the full ad above, and read more coverage of the 2016 presidential race here.
