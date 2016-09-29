You Have To Read Michael B. Jordan's Sweet Comments About Selena Gomez

He continued: “The most frustrating part for the family around somebody who has lupus is that you just want to do something to help, but there’s not a lot you can do. So for me, the best way I can help is to just be present at events like this and to raise awareness and money, because ultimately, research and time spent is what will correct the case.”



For the time being, lupus sadly remains a chronic disease without a cure. While there are various treatments for the symptoms of lupus, Jordan is right that it's very important to take time to take care of yourself, as Gomez is doing.





