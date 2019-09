Does Hormonal Birth Control Make Depression More Likely?

Your birth control is supposed to bring you peace of mind, but could it be affecting your mental health in a negative way? A large new study suggests a link between hormonal contraceptive use and risk of depression. But it's worth taking a closer look before you jump to instant alarm.For the study, which was published in JAMA Psychiatry this week, researchers followed 1 million Danish women between the ages of 15 and 34 over 13 years. During that time, the researchers tracked the type of birth control that the women used. They also took note of whether any of the women, during that time frame, were diagnosed with depression at a psychiatric hospital and started using antidepressants.They found that women who used oral contraception (either combination or progestin-only pills) were more likely to use antidepressants than those who used non-hormonal contraception. The women who had the highest rates of antidepressant use were those who used injections, implants, patches, or rings for birth control. In fact, among adolescent women, antidepressant use was three times more likely if they used a ring or an IUD than if they used another form of birth control.