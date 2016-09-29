Frances Bean Cobain has been ordered to dish out a pretty daunting sum of cash to estranged husband Isaiah Silva over the next four months. The 24-year-old daughter of the late Kurt Cobain has agreed to pay Silva $12,000 monthly, according to Entertainment Tonight. On top of that, she's handing over $15,000 for his legal fees.
Then again, that might not seem like all that much money to someone who owns over a third of the Nirvana singer's estate — which, according to the divorce documents, she won't be dipping into.
She and Silva will be in mediation over the course the four months, until a final settlement is reached. He's hoping to get $25,000 per month out of her after that, claiming that he took time away from work to devote to their marriage.
Cobain, the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, is an artist, though she can also sing and play guitar. Silva's the former lead singer for the band The Eeries. The two dated for five years before getting married in June 2014 and splitting up this March.
