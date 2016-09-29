Woman Says She Was Run Over With A Moped For Ignoring Catcalling

She was taken to the hospital and released at 1 a.m. on crutches, suffering from internal bruising. However, after Motlagh-Phillips gave evidence to the police (specifically, a screenshot of a comment on Facebook) that showed who did the crime, she claims it took them six weeks to arrest him. Once they did, he was let go after two hours, with an official email stating that the case would be closed "pending further evidence coming to light."



Motlagh-Phillips believes this case never found a conclusion because crimes against women aren't taking seriously, but in a statement to Buzzfeed News, a source insists that “there has been a full investigation into the incident, which included a public appeal for witnesses and information via media release and the Met’s social media and online channels.”



However, they urge anyone who's not satisfied, or who might have information, to reach out.