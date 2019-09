Woman Says She Was Run Over With A Moped For Ignoring Catcalling

In case you had gone too long without remembering that women are unreasonably punished for not being amenable and interested in men at all times, here's an unfortunate reminder: 19-year-old Londoner Pagan-Lilley Motlagh-Phillips was run over by a moped after she didn't respond to two guys' catcalling. This happened a few months ago, but after the police failed to adequately handle the problem, she's speaking out.The incident took place in Cherry Tree Walk, Rainham, Havering on June 6th at 7:30 p.m. when Motlagh-Phillips was walking home from Lakeside shopping centre with her brother. She told Buzzfeed that two men on a moped drove up and one called out “Are you alright, darling?” When she didn't respond, they came closer. Her brother tried to intervene, and that's when they threatened to run her over.“They were very close and coming very fast towards me and my brother,” she explained. “I pushed my brother out of the way, and as I pushed him the bike drove straight into me." They knocked her to the ground, reversed back over her, and drove away.