How I'm feeling right about now. Today is my last day playing Marnie Michaels. Six years of passive aggression, folded arms and eye rolls...but also bravery, fierce protectiveness and ambition. I've loved you well, Marn. 💕💕 #WhatIAm #MarnieMarieMichaels

