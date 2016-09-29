Allison Williams announced Wednesday that she was done filming Girls, Pop Sugar reports. And according to Lena Dunham's Instagram, Thursday is the last day of filming, period.
"Today is my last day playing Marnie Michaels," Williams wrote on Instagram. "Six years of passive aggression, folded arms and eye rolls...but also bravery, fierce protectiveness, and ambition. I've loved you well, Marn."
The description perfectly captures the love-hate relationship that we, the other characters, and apparently the actress herself have with Marnie. She got on our nerves, yet we somehow always routed for her.
The photo she shared appears to be from "The Panic in Central Park," one of the best episodes in the series and the one that featured Williams' best performance. In it, she runs into her long-lost ex Charlie. By seeing how much her feelings about him have changed since the beginning of the show, we also get to see how much she's evolved as a character.
No need for us to wax sentimental yet, though. We've still got another season next winter before we part with the show.
