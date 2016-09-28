One of Laguna Beach's original cast members gave birth to a baby girl in Newport Beach, CA, on Saturday. Morgan Smith, who starred on the first and second seasons of the reality show, welcomed her second child with husband Joel on the day of their anniversary. And oh my, is she adorable.
"Introducing our sweet, Georgia!" Smith captioned a cuddly photo of her newborn, who weighs in at 9 pounds, 11 ounces, and spans 21 inches. "We are smitten."
In another post, she wrote, "Welcome to the world baby girl. We love you more than you know." Smith is already mom to 2-year-old Theo Sundstrom. The 31-year-old shared a cute photo of the new siblings, writing, "Can't get over ... they're both mine!!"
Check out the photos, below.
