If you want to look up information about your favorite celebrities, your first instinct is probably to google them. But depending on who you're curious about, you might want to think twice before hitting the search button.
Intel Security has released its annual "McAfee Most Dangerous Celebrities" study. This research reveals which celebrity name searches are most likely to give users malware or viruses — that is, their results have the highest number of sketchy sites that may try to steal your passwords or other personal information. The most "dangerous" person to google, it turns out, is Amy Schumer, followed by Justin Bieber and then Carson Daly. (And, for what it's worth, searching "diet tips" is a bad idea, too.)
Other "dangerous" figures include Rihanna, Kesha, Miley Cyrus, and Will Smith. Who would have thought doing a deep dive after watching The Last Song or Men in Black could end in a computer virus?
Daly, for his part, has been pretty good-natured about the findings. In a Today show segment on the study, he joked that if you google "How in the heck is Carson Daly still on television?" you'll "run the risk of getting some malware."
If you're a big fan of Schumer, Bieber, or Daly, now's a great time to make sure your antivirus software is up-to-date.
