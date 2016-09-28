Story from Entertaining

This Six-Year-Old Just Had Your Dream Drake-Themed Birthday Party

Kathryn Lindsay
Kids these days aren't just chatting on cell phones and wearing cooler clothes than you, they're also throwing better parties. At least, that's the case for Leah Gomez, the San Antonio, Texas native who turned six recently and celebrated the occasion in the most perfect way: with a Drake-themed birthday party.

Technically, those balloons with Drake's face on it and the album-themed invitations were the work of her mom, Alexis. However, the obsession is all Leah, who, according to her mom, loves the song "Child's Play" and wants to marry Drake some day.

But this wasn't just a great party for Leah: The guests had an awesome time as well. Attendee Abby Marquez was responsible for bringing the photos to the internet, where they quickly went viral thanks to Twitter.
I mean, this is dedication:
Not only were the decorations on point, but the party looked like a whole lot of fun. While we can't hear what went down, we're sure there was plenty or karaoke and sing-alongs. Also some pretty heavy bleeping.
