The hubbub surrounding Brad Pitt's divorce is preventing him from attending film premieres. The actor will not be attending a screening of the film Voyage of Time this evening. Though he narrates the documentary film, Pitt says he will not be present because he might draw unwanted attention.
"I'm very grateful to be part of such a fascinating and educational project," Pitt told Access Hollywood. "But I’m currently focused on my family situation and don’t want to distract attention away from this extraordinary film."
Pitt's "family situation" has been the subject of many a think piece and Tumblr post since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce last week. The divorce, which arrives after 12 years of celebrity couplehood, spawned rumors of child abuse and infidelity. And boy, does the internet have something to say about it. Everyone from Adele to a famed anthropologist has shared their thoughts on the breakup.
Did he cheat? Was there actual abuse involved? Is it just that marriage is no longer a "must-have" in the modern world? There is absolutely no way to know.
The one thing we can know for sure: two people are very, very hurt. And it would be cool if Brad Pitt could attend his movie premieres, or, I don't know, live his life.
Malick's film The Voyage of Time has been 40 years in the making and according to Pitt, it chronicles the "birth of time." It's no wonder why the actor doesn't want the buzz surrounding his marriage to eclipse the documentary. Watch the trailer below.
