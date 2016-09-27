If our fascination with Rob Kardashian as a blonde last week proves anything, it's that we can't get enough of radical hair transformations. The latest dye job to catch our eye: Emily Ratajkowski's platinum strands — and we’re all for it.
She made the change for her role in the new Netflix series Easy, in which she plays a graduate student photographer armed with a selfie stick. And as stills from the show reveal, she looks almost unrecognizable as an icy blond with shorter hair. Ratajkowski's blond lob — styled with a center part and paired with a sweater and pantyhose in one scene — is giving us modern-day Edie Sedgwick vibes.
Last year, she teased the platinum shade on Instagram, stating in the post that she was “Blonde for the week.” But that’s all we got: The singular selfie was sandwiched between countless others showing consistently long, brunette locks. Whether the look was real or created with a wig, we love seeing a new hue on the actress.
