Elle Macpherson wishes she wasn't there for Friends.
According to E!, Macpherson told Australia's TV Week that she regrets her five-episode stint on the show playing Joey Tribbiani's dancer roommate turned girlfriend, Janine LeCroix. Why? Because 17 years later, people are still watching the show.
"If I'd known how important it was in the U.S., or how long it would be on TV, I may not have chosen to do it," Macpherson said. "It was a lot of pressure if you look at it in the way that it will be around for 20 or 30 years."
While she says she turned down additional episodes of Friends because she was living in London, she admits that her 13-year-old son probably wishes she did a few more.
News.com.au reported that Macpherson told TV Week that, thanks to reruns, her son's friends know her as Janine LaCroix. "They are always like, ‘Oh you know Cy’s mum, she is on Friends,’" the Aussie model explained. "They haven’t figured out it was nearly 20 years ago. They still think I am on Friends.”
However, one thing Macpherson doesn't regret about her time on Friends was getting to kiss Joey. "Great working partner," she said of Matt LeBlanc. "Good kisser."
Apparently, Joey and LeBlanc were both doin' pretty good back then.
According to E!, Macpherson told Australia's TV Week that she regrets her five-episode stint on the show playing Joey Tribbiani's dancer roommate turned girlfriend, Janine LeCroix. Why? Because 17 years later, people are still watching the show.
"If I'd known how important it was in the U.S., or how long it would be on TV, I may not have chosen to do it," Macpherson said. "It was a lot of pressure if you look at it in the way that it will be around for 20 or 30 years."
While she says she turned down additional episodes of Friends because she was living in London, she admits that her 13-year-old son probably wishes she did a few more.
News.com.au reported that Macpherson told TV Week that, thanks to reruns, her son's friends know her as Janine LaCroix. "They are always like, ‘Oh you know Cy’s mum, she is on Friends,’" the Aussie model explained. "They haven’t figured out it was nearly 20 years ago. They still think I am on Friends.”
However, one thing Macpherson doesn't regret about her time on Friends was getting to kiss Joey. "Great working partner," she said of Matt LeBlanc. "Good kisser."
Apparently, Joey and LeBlanc were both doin' pretty good back then.
Advertisement