"I apologize if you don't understand my stance, but I know I'm not the only one. I'm not sad for Brad and Angelina, because I still can't get over what they did to Jennifer Aniston," she explained to much applause. "Not that I'm so in love with Jennifer Aniston, but if I have to choose a side, it's the side of Team Jen." Interestingly, Williams's biggest reasons for siding with Jen isn't actually the fact that Brad met Angelina on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith while he was still married to Aniston. "The thing is that it was all paraded in our face," she said. "She's had to have this whole relationship played out in her face, every single day." At the end of her segment on the story, she echoed that sentiment once more. "Congratulations again to Jennifer Aniston." We're sure Aniston appreciates the well-wishes, Wendy.

