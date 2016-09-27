I'm An Undocumented Woman — Here's My Take On The Debate

But what Clinton didn’t counter with was a plan to stop deportations and the separation of families. After 90 minutes of watching two older, wealthy white people debate our fate, I was struck by the difference between who was on stage and who watched the event with me: dozens of young, brown volunteers, documented and undocumented, who have been knocking on doors to kick out our sheriff this year, raise the minimum wage, and do their part to improve our state.



Ever since I can remember paying attention to politics, Republicans have attacked us, and Democrats have ignored and failed to support and defend us. We have been promised immigration reform, relief from deportation, and more. But these words have rarely become concrete action.



Trump cannot be allowed to win, that is clear. But if Clinton really wants to motivate people to get out and vote, she has to do more to demonstrate real commitment to our issues, not just point out that Trump is an unqualified jerk.



And if we want change, voting is a pivotal step — but it isn’t the only one.

