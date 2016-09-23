Brad Pitt has added a well-known Beverly Hills attorney to take his side in one of the biggest Hollywood splits of our time.
Pitt will be represented by Lance Spiegel, 70, who has joined the actor's legal defense team, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Spiegel is a family attorney who has also represented Charlie Sheen, Russell Simmons, Eva Longoria, and Heather Locklear.
Pitt will be fighting for custody, as Jolie has asked for sole physical custody of their six children. The Allied actor's team, which also includes lawyer Alan Hergott and Pitt's manager Cynthia Pett, will also have to defend him against the allegations of cheating, drug abuse, and child abuse. The case seems to get more intense by the hour.
Right off the bat, Angelina Jolie had all her ducks in a row with a PR team controlling the narrative surrounding her divorce. The actress has also hired the powerful Laura Wasser as her divorce lawyer. Wasser has a long roster of celebrity divorces under her belt and has represented Jennifer Garner, Denise Richards, Kim Kardashian, and most recently, Johnny Depp. She also represented Jolie in her 2003 divorce from Billy Bob Thornton.
