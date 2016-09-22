Is It Weird That Mark Wahlberg Joked About Spanking His Teenage Daughter?

The news is out: Marky Mark has still got it. A video of Mark Wahlberg rapping about disciplining his 13-year-old daughter Ella is making the rounds today. And we can't decide if it's funny or wildly inappropriate.
The actor and his daughter appeared on The Dan Patrick Show podcast Wednesday night. Ella asked her dad to rap on the spot, and he accepted the challenge, with gusto. "I'm your 45-year-old father and I got to rap / And if you keep misbehaving I'm a give your behind a slap," he rapped. "It's called a spanking / Later on in life you're gonna thank me / 'Cause all the advice that I'm giving you is good for you / And if not, your butt and behind is gonna be black and blue."
Ella looked red-faced and mortified, as any 13-year-old would hearing that. The internet has pronounced the video hilarious, the rap equivalent of a super-embarrassing dad joke. And it is funny. But does nobody else find it a little weird that Wahlberg is talking about leaving his daughter's butt "black and blue"?
Now, obviously, the actor is joking. Trust me, I get it. The whole thing is in jest and intended to be ridiculous. But it still seems mildly inappropriate to even joke about spanking your teenage daughter. Outrageous? No. Questionable bordering on icky? Um, yeah. Maybe Marky Mark does need to refresh his rapping skills after all.
