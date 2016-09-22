How many diamond rings does it take to prove your love for Iggy Azalea? Seven, apparently. Azalea posted a shot of the jewels on Instagram, commenting, "he told me pressure makes diamonds." The "he" she is referring to is presumably Azalea's beau, French Montana. In late August, Instagram activity hinted that the two rappers have become involved.
Of course, this isn't the first ring that Azalea has featured on Instagram — the Aussie rapper announced her engagement to basketball player Nick Young with a picture of a ring as well. The two were engaged for about a year. Their split, which occurred this past June, came amidst a flurry of cheating rumors.
French Montana is himself no stranger to showing public affection on social media. In 2014, the Moroccan-born rapper dated Khloé Kardashian. Most notably, he posted a pic of Kardashian's rear end on Instagram. Romantic, right? The two have since parted ways, but Montana told Us Weekly that the pair would be "friends forever."
The recent photo of Azalea's rings appears to be an acknowledgement (and confirmation) of the dating rumors surrounding herself and Montana. Azalea not only tagged Montana in the caption, she included a blue heart emoji. Now, seven rings punctuated with a romantic emoji does not an engagement ring make, but still. The post seems to mark a significant relationship milestone.
Take a gander at the gems, below.
Of course, this isn't the first ring that Azalea has featured on Instagram — the Aussie rapper announced her engagement to basketball player Nick Young with a picture of a ring as well. The two were engaged for about a year. Their split, which occurred this past June, came amidst a flurry of cheating rumors.
French Montana is himself no stranger to showing public affection on social media. In 2014, the Moroccan-born rapper dated Khloé Kardashian. Most notably, he posted a pic of Kardashian's rear end on Instagram. Romantic, right? The two have since parted ways, but Montana told Us Weekly that the pair would be "friends forever."
The recent photo of Azalea's rings appears to be an acknowledgement (and confirmation) of the dating rumors surrounding herself and Montana. Azalea not only tagged Montana in the caption, she included a blue heart emoji. Now, seven rings punctuated with a romantic emoji does not an engagement ring make, but still. The post seems to mark a significant relationship milestone.
Take a gander at the gems, below.
Advertisement