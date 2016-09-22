Relax: Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Continue To Not Be Married

The internet lost its collective mind earlier Wednesday when longtime lovers and co-parents Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes married each other. Us Weekly reported the news that broke the hearts of millions of fans of God Forgives fans.
One minor quibble. Super minor, really. Vanishingly unimportant. They're not, you know, married.
People confirms that the stars continue not to be married. Rare that stasis counts as news, but here we are.
Their fake nuptials sounded lovely.
While we have you here, check out some tweets of people that were heartbroken that a 35-year-old A-list actor that has two children with his longtime girlfriend will not be sweeping them off their feet.
Ryan gosling and Eva Mendez are married now and I'm not ok like she's not rachel mcadams this is unacceptable pic.twitter.com/QvejG419R1— alyson morgan (@alysonmorgan127) September 21, 2016
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are married and I just don't know how to feel since I thought Ryan and I were planning a wedding for this year.. pic.twitter.com/2NQZM1zC0V— Juliee (@JuCastiii) September 21, 2016
Apparently my boyfriend Ryan Gosling has married Eva-what's-her-name. I request you to pls respect my privacy during this difficult time.— Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) September 21, 2016
Hey girl, you still got a shot. Just don't be like this guy. This is now how you do this.
