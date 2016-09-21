Blake Lively and Amy Schumer are the latest women to speak out against the obvious disparity in covers of Girls' Life and Boys' Life.
Earlier this month, a business owner and mother of five blasted the magazine for tween girls on Facebook. In an open letter directed to members of the GL masthead, Shoshanna Keats-Jaskoll wrote that the cover lines on the Girls' Life suggested its audience should "wake up gorgeous, steal a girl's secrets, slay on your first day, have fun, make friends...and kiss...and get all A's."
The cover of Boys' Life instead pushed its male readers to "be what YOU want to be," Keats-Jaskoll wrote.
In the time since Keats-Jaskoll's post, an image of the two covers compared side by side has gone viral.
On Tuesday, Schumer showed shared a photo of the two covers. Her take? "No."
An hour later, Lively shared Schumer's post. "Wow. @amyschumer," the expectant mom wrote. "I second that emotion. Ladies, let's not let this happen anymore..."
Girls' Life has yet to respond to the criticism.
