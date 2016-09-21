Madame Tussauds Is Trolling Brangelina So Hard Right Now

Can't picture life without Brangelina? Try paying a visit to Madame Tussauds.
The famous wax museum has reacted quickly to the news of Angelina Jolie's divorce filing. Tussauds' London location has split up the former couple's individual wax figures, the museum announced over Twitter.
"Following the news that has shocked celebrity-watchers worldwide, we can confirm we have separated Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's figures," Madame Tussauds tweeted.
Following the news that has shocked celebrity watchers worldwide, we can confirm we have separated Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's figures. pic.twitter.com/2juLFaZJED— Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) September 21, 2016
Spare a thought for poor Robert Pattinson, awkwardly positioned between them. Also: How did RPattz get dragged into this? Twitter wants to know.
"@MadameTussauds are you speculating Robert Pattinson is somehow involved in this split, or is his placement merely coincidental?"one follower asked in a tweet ending with the hashtag #waxscandal.
"R-Patz will sort out any trouble," added another.
Well, he does know how to survive a huge celebrity breakup.
@MadameTussauds are you speculating Robert Pattinson is somehow involved in this split, or is his placement merely coincidental? #waxscandal— Dave Brittain (@DaveBass82) September 21, 2016
