Isn't it wonderful to have Scream Queens back? Don't you wish the Chanels were around to explain all millennial lingo to your parents? Does anyone really get what ghosting is, anyway?
Last night's season 2 premiere of Scream Queens included a gem of a scene in which everyone debates the meaning of "ghosting." To Jamie Lee Curtis' Cathy Munsch, it means being super quiet and basically not doing anything. Chanel No. 3 (Billie Lourd) insists it's leaving a party without saying goodbye. Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts) has a theory involving poo-free toilet paper (yuck). That leaves Chanel No. 5 (Abigail Breslin) to school everyone.
"You guys are a bunch of idiots," she scoffs. "Ghosting is when you've been texting with a guy for a long time, and things are going well, and you think that he's really into you. All of a sudden he just stops texting back because he finally saw what you look like. And so you just text him, you're like, 'Hey, sexy, where'd you go?' and he just doesn't answer because, see, he ghosted."
Yep, that's pretty much it. Chanel No. 5 is now the darling of Twitter. Fingers crossed she at least makes it to episode 2.
Who do you think is correct in their description of ghosting ? @ScreamQueens— Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) September 21, 2016
BEST SCENE OF THE PREMIERE. DEBATING WHAT "GHOSTING" MEANS 😂— Whatchou Cyan? (@RamyFarah3) September 21, 2016
I am Channel #5 #ScreamQueens #screamqueensseason2 pic.twitter.com/aGBbBXVQob
Chanel #5's ghosting definition is definitely right #ScreamQueens @yoabbaabba— Becca Brown (@BeccaBTalksTV) September 21, 2016
I'm with Chanel on her GHOSTING definition. #ghosting @ScreamQueens— Joaquin Sedillo (@JOAQUINSEDILLO) September 21, 2016
Oh man, that ghosting scene is all I needed to brighten an otherwise dull day 😂😂😂 @ScreamQueens— Emily (@Emalee2206) September 21, 2016
5: "AAAAH! Oh my God, ghosts!"— jan ralph (@penajanralph) September 21, 2016
3: "They're not ghosts, idiot, they're nurses."
I've had it with ghosting already! 😂😂😂😂👏 #ScreamQueens
