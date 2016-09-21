Story from TV Shows

Scream Queens' Chanels Explained Ghosting & Twitter Loved It

Erin Donnelly
Isn't it wonderful to have Scream Queens back? Don't you wish the Chanels were around to explain all millennial lingo to your parents? Does anyone really get what ghosting is, anyway?

Last night's season 2 premiere of Scream Queens included a gem of a scene in which everyone debates the meaning of "ghosting." To Jamie Lee Curtis' Cathy Munsch, it means being super quiet and basically not doing anything. Chanel No. 3 (Billie Lourd) insists it's leaving a party without saying goodbye. Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts) has a theory involving poo-free toilet paper (yuck). That leaves Chanel No. 5 (Abigail Breslin) to school everyone.

"You guys are a bunch of idiots," she scoffs. "Ghosting is when you've been texting with a guy for a long time, and things are going well, and you think that he's really into you. All of a sudden he just stops texting back because he finally saw what you look like. And so you just text him, you're like, 'Hey, sexy, where'd you go?' and he just doesn't answer because, see, he ghosted."

Yep, that's pretty much it. Chanel No. 5 is now the darling of Twitter. Fingers crossed she at least makes it to episode 2.
