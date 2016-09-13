Raise a glass to the newest Scream Queens cast member: Cheers alum Kirstie Alley.
TVLine has confirmed that Alley will join the season 2 cast as a series regular. The Veronica's Closet star will play a “brilliant and devious administrator," Fox teases. As previously reported, the Ryan Murphy show will move its action from the sorority house to a mysterious hospital owned by Jamie Lee Curtis' character. John Stamos and Taylor Lautner have also been cast as doctors.
Will Alley tap into her madcap moves from '80s comedy Mad House to traumatize the Chanels? If we know Murphy, the answer is a definitive yes.
The actress is conveying her enthusiasm for her new role via the use of ghost and crown emoji. She's not the only one who's excited.
