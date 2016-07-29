It’s no secret that Scream Queens is coming back and will do so in a hospital. We’ve been scouring Instagram for spoilers, which has confirmed John Stamos, Colton Haynes, and Taylor Lautner’s involvement, but we’ve been pining for an official look.
Now, that look is here in the form of a brief teaser from Fox. So what can we tell? First of all, the Chanels are back. Emma Roberts, Abigail Breslin, and Billie Lourd strut down the hospital hallway in full-on pastel glory. Naturally, the earmuffs are present as ever. Other than that, there’s not much given away. We expect that Roberts will be the queen bee of whatever mental ward they’ve landed in, with the Chanels going up against the doctors as well as whatever murderer stalks them.
We’ll have to wait until September 20, when the show returns, to find out more.
