After a successful night at the Emmys, there's even more exciting news surrounding the stand-out series of the year, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.
On Sunday, we found out that Sarah Paulson and Sterling K. Brown are basically the next Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, given their undying appreciation and love of each other. And now, in a wonderful art-imitating-life twist, we are finally getting confirmation that Christopher Darden and Marcia Clark were indeed more than just friends while working together on the trial of the century.
Hearing Darden talk about Clark with ET all these years later still gives us all the feels. Both Clark and Darden have avoided confirming their relationship in interviews for years, but Darden (finally!) let the cat out of the bag.
"Yes, we were more than friends," he said. But, he says that the two never kissed: "I’m not a kisser. Kissing is intimate. Kissing is more intimate than sex." He also described Clark as "fire," adding, "I don't think fire's romantic. I think fire's passion."
Watch the reveling interview, below.
