A Virtual-Reality Portrait Of Syrian Women Refugees' Struggles In Lebanon

For many refugees, the struggle to survive doesn't end after fleeing war-torn Syria. With the help of 17-year-old Khaldeya, we're taking you straight to Lebanon —via virtual reality — for an up-close glimpse of the daily hardships endured by these tenacious young women.
Working grueling five-hour days planting anise and cumin in the Bekaa Valley's red earth, Syrian refugees face scant opportunities to further their educations or even bargain for higher wages. There are no sick days for planters in this brutal landscape, whose daily $5 earnings could mean the difference between eating or going hungry. One of the many heartbreaking narratives that have stemmed from Syria's refugee crisis, Khaldeya's story embodies the amplified social and economic vulnerabilities faced by displaced women.
Without the resources to go back to school or the power to negotiate for more money, female refugees continue to walk a difficult path to better lives beyond Syria's chaotic borders. Watch the VR video, above, to learn more about Khaldeya's brave journey.
