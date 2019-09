Reminder: Kim Kardashian Is More Than A Selfie Queen

Exactly. In fact, Kardashian marks the anniversary of the genocide every April with tributes that reach her millions of followers and fans on social media. And she has frequently penned essays about it on her blog over the years, where she doesn't just repeat facts, but explains why the issue is so important."Some people might wonder why I’m talking about history on my blog," she wrote in 2011. "And, that’s what I’m trying to show…it’s not history. She's right: The fact is that the genocide is still a taboo in Turkey. According to CNN , as many as 91% of Turks do not believe it happened, while many nations, including the U.S., have failed to formally acknowledge the crime. "Until this crime is resolved truthfully and fairly, the Armenian people will live with the pain of what happened to their families and the fear of what might happen again to their homeland."