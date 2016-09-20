Reminder: Kim Kardashian Is More Than A Selfie Queen

"For the Wall Street Journal to publish something like this is reckless, upsetting, and dangerous," Kardashian wrote. "It's one thing when a crappy tabloid profits from a made-up scandal, but for a trusted publication like WSJ to profit from genocide — it's shameful and unacceptable." She continued, "Advocating the denial of a genocide by the country responsible for it — that's not publishing a 'provocative viewpoint,' that's spreading lies." Kardashian called on people to speak up — and not allow money, power, or fear to bury the truth.
Kim's epic post where she called out Armenian Genocide denial was printed by the NYtimes!!! Proud @KimKardashian 💛✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/PrarlgPKdA— FELIPE (@MolestMeKardash) September 18, 2016
Others don't take her political statements seriously, likely owing to the fact that Kardashian has a penchant for posting nude selfies. But, as one user pointed out on Twitter, "Why do people act so surprised every time @KimKardashian gets political. She can do both, be political and take pride in her sexuality."
Today marks the 100 year anniversary of Armenian Genocide! I am proud to now say I have been to Armenia. I have seen the memorials and the people who survived and I am so proud of how strong the Armenian people are! I am saddened that still 100 years later not everyone has recognized that 1.5 million people were murdered. But proud of the fact that I see change and am happy many people have started to recognize this genocide! We won't give up, we will be recognized by all soon! #NeverForget #ProudArmenian ♦️🔷🔶
"Some people might wonder why I’m talking about history on my blog," she wrote in 2011. "And, that’s what I’m trying to show…it’s not history. She's right: The fact is that the genocide is still a taboo in Turkey. According to CNN, as many as 91% of Turks do not believe it happened, while many nations, including the U.S., have failed to formally acknowledge the crime. "Until this crime is resolved truthfully and fairly, the Armenian people will live with the pain of what happened to their families and the fear of what might happen again to their homeland."
I can't believe it has been a year since my cousins, Khloe, Kanye, North and I visited Armenia and learned so much about our family history. Today marks the 101st year of the Armenian Genocide. Over 1.5 million Armenians were massacred by the Ottoman Empire. Today is an extremely important day of memorial for me and millions of fellow Armenians across the world. We need to stand together as one and help get the #ArmenianGenocide recognized. 🇦🇲
The point of all of this is to remind us: Let's give Kim the credit she deserves. She is a well-versed, consistent, and passionate advocate for Armenia and the Armenian people — who also happens to be a selfie queen.