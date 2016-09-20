Reminder: Kim Kardashian Is More Than A Selfie Queen

Today marks the 100 year anniversary of Armenian Genocide! I am proud to now say I have been to Armenia. I have seen the memorials and the people who survived and I am so proud of how strong the Armenian people are! I am saddened that still 100 years later not everyone has recognized that 1.5 million people were murdered. But proud of the fact that I see change and am happy many people have started to recognize this genocide! We won't give up, we will be recognized by all soon! #NeverForget #ProudArmenian ♦️🔷🔶

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 24, 2015 at 6:03am PDT