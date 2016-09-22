These Inspiring Teenage Besties Are The New Face Of The Refugee Crisis

On Monday, the first day of the General Assembly, the girls are up hours before daybreak so they can greet heads of state as they enter the U.N. Summit for Refugees and Migrants. On either side of the thickly carpeted hallway, a row of middle school aged children in matching T-shirts hold up poster-board signs that show images of young refugees. “Good morning!” they call to the dignitaries as they reach the top of the escalator. The security guards, normally stern, smile and high-five the kids during gaps in the incoming presidents and ministers.



Some of the officials smile and nod as they pass, others come to shake hands and ask questions. Many, however, walk on without acknowledgment. Sarfraz, lively at 8:30 in the morning, is trying to come up with ways to get the group recognized.



“Maybe I should do the dab,” she jokes, dipping her nose towards her inner elbow. She considers stepping into the center of the hallway, where people will have to move around her.



Maimba, at the end of the line, hopes that the president of her native Zimbabwe will show up.



“I want to know what he’s doing to bring back what we want in Zimbabwe, what he’s doing to make sure that people have jobs, that people have money, that our economy is great again,” she says. “That’s what I’d ask him if I had time to sit with him!"



Always side by side, Maimba and Sarfraz each give the other the confidence to approach powerful leaders without fear or intimidation. Sarfraz moves to the front of the line to better snare the incoming politicians with her magnetic enthusiasm. Maimba doesn't even blink at the suggestion that she might be nervous about sharing her opinions with the presidents who just shook her hand. "It's my right to speak to them," she says.

