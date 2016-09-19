Megalyn Echikunwoke Responds To Chris Rock Engagement Rumors

The actress, who's known for roles on CSI: Miami and House of Cards, told People that Rock is "dreamy." At the same time, she's not hoping to swap out that pearl ring with a diamond any time soon, because, she says, there's more to life than landing a husband.



"I'm actually not a huge believer in marriage," she said. "If he made a really good case for it, I guess... I guess there's this misconception about once you're engaged, how could you possibly want anything more than marriage and kids. It's kind of like lock down a rich guy. I'm here to say that there's more to life than that, and this common lame notion that that's all a girl could possibly want in life is completely bullshit. So, I mean, I have a boyfriend who I love and that's all I need."

