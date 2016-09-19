Megalyn Echikunwoke Responds To Chris Rock Engagement Rumors

Chris Rock's divorce from his wife of 20 years, Malaak Compton Rock, was recently finalized on August 23. The actor's new girlfriend, actress Megalyn Echikunwoke, sparked rumors that they were engaged by wearing a ring on her left ring finger just two days later. At an Emmys after-party on Sunday night, she put those rumors to rest.
"Oh no, am I going to get in trouble for this?" Echikunwoke asked People. "Why would anyone think that? I've never worn an engagement ring. This right here is my alleged engagement ring, which is obviously not an engagement ring, so just an FYI. It's a pearl. It's not even a diamond."
Also, for the record, the timing of her and Rock's relationship isn't quite as hasty as it may seem when you look at the above dates. He announced his separation from Compton-Rock back in December 2014. Rock, 51, was first seen out with Echikunwoke, 33, this February.
The actress, who's known for roles on CSI: Miami and House of Cards, told People that Rock is "dreamy." At the same time, she's not hoping to swap out that pearl ring with a diamond any time soon, because, she says, there's more to life than landing a husband.
"I'm actually not a huge believer in marriage," she said. "If he made a really good case for it, I guess... I guess there's this misconception about once you're engaged, how could you possibly want anything more than marriage and kids. It's kind of like lock down a rich guy. I'm here to say that there's more to life than that, and this common lame notion that that's all a girl could possibly want in life is completely bullshit. So, I mean, I have a boyfriend who I love and that's all I need."
