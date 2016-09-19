Tinashe Brilliantly Shut Down Comments That She's Copying FKA Twigs

As it happens, Tinashe wasn't looking for any feedback. Her (again, since-deleted) response perfectly sums about why comparing two female performers is sexist and restrictive.



"Bye!" she shot back. "I'm sick of y'all pitting all us female artists against each other. You don't get mad that 75 rappers look exactly alike, same hair/clothes everything, but you want me to be 'copying' the other girls so bad. Twigs and I have veryyy different vibes. Even if she were ever to wear a look like this, does that mean no one is ever allowed to wear a similar hairstyle? Because Beyoncé wears leotards a lot, and if I decide to wear a [leotard] one day, am I trying to look like Beyoncé? No!



"Everything doesn't need to be a competition. Please just let me do my thing and stop trying to bring me down."

