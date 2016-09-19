What Did Terrence Howard Say On The Emmys Red Carpet That Got Bleeped?

It looks like Terrence Howard knows what Empire fans think of his character Lucious Lyon. Turns out, he feels the same way. When E! host Giuliana Rancic asked the actor about getting into character, he gave a pretty candid answer on the Emmys red carpet.
Rancic asked Howard to share what he's learned about his character, and how he prepares to play the Empire Entertainment head. Howard's answer was short and simple: "He's an asshole."
The moment was bleeped out on E!'s Emmys broadcast, but it's obvious Howard said something less than friendly about the series' anti-hero main character.
In response, Rancic jokingly asked if they could say that word on E!, then offered up an alternative: "Or a-hole, as we like to say," she said. Howard seemed visibly tickled by his own bluntness and let out a laugh.
The Fox show is nominated for three Emmy awards this year, including an acting nomination for Howard's on-screen partner Taraji P. Henson.
