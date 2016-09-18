This Mom's Breast-Feeding Yoga Moves Are Seriously Impressive



“Once my daughter was born, we were inseparable. After a few weeks of staring at her every move, I felt the urge to get back on my mat and step back into my practice with this fresh new joy surrounding me," she told the website.



She added that "once we started feeding and flowing, a spark ignited. We were connected again in harmony.”



The mother of three knows that the poses may appear dangerous, but they are just an example of her extensive training. She also made it clear she would never try a pose that would put her daughter in danger.



“That’s the funny thing about some poses,” Benear said. “It may look impossible to the untrained eye, especially until you discover how it’s done and what your own body is capable of."



Basically, don't try these breast-feeding poses at home unless you're a trained professional.



No matter what your yoga experience level, you can definitely enjoy Benear's amazing photos and stunning flexibility.