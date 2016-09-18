This Mom's Breast-Feeding Yoga Moves Are Seriously Impressive

Texas mom Carlee Benear has been posting photos of herself to Instagram breast-feeding her 1-month-old baby girl, Maramaylee, while doing some very impressive yoga poses.
In an interview with Huffington Post U.K., the 29-year-old explained that she had been doing yoga throughout her entire pregnancy, so it made sense to continue doing her daily routine with her daughter.
Everybody today seems to be in such a terrible rush, anxious for greater developments and greater riches and so on, so that children have very little time for their parents. Parents have very little time for each other, and in the home begins the disruption of peace of the world. Mother Teresa
“Once my daughter was born, we were inseparable. After a few weeks of staring at her every move, I felt the urge to get back on my mat and step back into my practice with this fresh new joy surrounding me," she told the website.
She added that "once we started feeding and flowing, a spark ignited. We were connected again in harmony.”
The mother of three knows that the poses may appear dangerous, but they are just an example of her extensive training. She also made it clear she would never try a pose that would put her daughter in danger.
“That’s the funny thing about some poses,” Benear said. “It may look impossible to the untrained eye, especially until you discover how it’s done and what your own body is capable of."
Basically, don't try these breast-feeding poses at home unless you're a trained professional.
No matter what your yoga experience level, you can definitely enjoy Benear's amazing photos and stunning flexibility.
"Until the whole world is free to agree with you or disagree with you, until you have given the freedom to everyone to like you or not like you, to love you or hate you, to see things as you see them, or to see things differently - until you have given the whole world its freedom - you'll never have your freedom." ~ Adyashanti