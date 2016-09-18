This Mom's Breast-Feeding Yoga Moves Are Seriously Impressive

Shannon Carlin
Yoga isn't easy on your own, never mind having a baby strapped to you, but this mom is making it look easy.

Texas mom Carlee Benear has been posting photos of herself to Instagram breast-feeding her 1-month-old baby girl, Maramaylee, while doing some very impressive yoga poses.

In an interview with Huffington Post U.K., the 29-year-old explained that she had been doing yoga throughout her entire pregnancy, so it made sense to continue doing her daily routine with her daughter.

“Once my daughter was born, we were inseparable. After a few weeks of staring at her every move, I felt the urge to get back on my mat and step back into my practice with this fresh new joy surrounding me," she told the website.

She added that "once we started feeding and flowing, a spark ignited. We were connected again in harmony.”

The mother of three knows that the poses may appear dangerous, but they are just an example of her extensive training. She also made it clear she would never try a pose that would put her daughter in danger.

“That’s the funny thing about some poses,” Benear said. “It may look impossible to the untrained eye, especially until you discover how it’s done and what your own body is capable of."

Basically, don't try these breast-feeding poses at home unless you're a trained professional.

No matter what your yoga experience level, you can definitely enjoy Benear's amazing photos and stunning flexibility.
