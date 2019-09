With help from MAC Cosmetics, Garland decorated the model's faces for what she called a "woodland fairy" look. A perfect complement to Preen's collection at LFW, which paired punk elements with Victorian lace.It's hard not to be enchanted by this fab look, which seems perfect for the brand's 2017 spring/summer collection. As Garland showed on MAC Cosmetics U.K.'s Instagram story, the look could be done with fake flowers, a paintbrush, and a few dabs of Duo Adhesive to hold the flowers in place. Add a bit of Mixing Medium Shine for an added glow to get that ethereal fairy look.Garland even found a cool way to update the floral crown by gluing flowers along the hairline. Something to try at next year's Coachella, perhaps?