Models during London Fashion Week were turned into beautiful flowers, thanks to one makeup artist.
As Teen Vogue reported, at the Preen By Thornton Bregazzi show at LFW, Val Garland used fake flowers as facial accessories.
She made mouths look like they were in full bloom and entire faces look like pretty faux gardens.
Woodland fairy vibes @preenbythorntonbregazzi. Makeup designed by @thevalgarland. #regram from @harrimakeup who used MA∙C Mixing Medium Shine and Duo Glue to place the faux flowers on the lips. Catch more from the look in our Instagram Story! #MACBackstage #LFW #ValGarland #MACCosmetics #MACCosmeticsUK
With help from MAC Cosmetics, Garland decorated the model's faces for what she called a "woodland fairy" look. A perfect complement to Preen's collection at LFW, which paired punk elements with Victorian lace.
It's hard not to be enchanted by this fab look, which seems perfect for the brand's 2017 spring/summer collection. As Garland showed on MAC Cosmetics U.K.'s Instagram story, the look could be done with fake flowers, a paintbrush, and a few dabs of Duo Adhesive to hold the flowers in place. Add a bit of Mixing Medium Shine for an added glow to get that ethereal fairy look.
Garland even found a cool way to update the floral crown by gluing flowers along the hairline. Something to try at next year's Coachella, perhaps?
