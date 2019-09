This year, there has been a lot of debate over who gets to use which public restroom . That's why it's surprising to be reminded that all over the country, there are people who believe it's their job to monitor who should and shouldn't be entering the ladies' room. The latest such reminder comes from Los Angeles.On Wednesday night, Mary Looper attended the Carrie Underwood concert at the Staples Center and experienced something rather humiliating."Usually, I don't want to put my drama out there, but ignorant people still exist and it breaks my heart," Looper wrote on Facebook. "They literally just tried to escort me out of the women's restroom at the #staplescenter...shame on them."