Sophia Bush Brings Attention To A Serious Problem With Open Letter

"And in my case, stop believing that you are entitled to make me uncomfortable because you ‘watch my TV show' so I owe you some magical debt," she said. "I make it, you watch it. After that, the ‘exchange' is done. You do not get to harass me, or any woman, because you think you pay our bills. You don't bro, I DO."This isn't the first time Bush has used Twitter to call out gross guys she's met IRL. Back in March, she posted an eloquent rant against a lawyer who called her a piece of meat.If she ever decides to retire from acting, Bush could make a business out of writing things like this and printing them on cards for people to hand out when they've been struck dumb by rage.