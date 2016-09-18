Sophia Bush Brings Attention To A Serious Problem With Open Letter

Sophia Bush lived through one of our solo-traveling nightmares on Friday: relentless, unwanted attention from the stranger sitting next to her. Though she eventually changed seats to distance herself from the guy who wouldn't stop talking to her, his continued harassment inspired her to write an open letter to him and post it on Twitter.
"Dear Random Dude on a plane, When you make a woman so visibly uncomfortable, that after you've ignored all visual cues to please leave her alone (one word answers, she pulls out a book, puts on a hat, she actually asks you to not speak to her with the tone and words you're choosing to use) that she finally GETS UP and MOVES SEATS, leave her alone," she wrote. "Stop turning around and looking at her. Stop leaning out of your seat and towards her body when she has to grab something out of the overhead bin above her original seat, and sadly also above you, mid flight."
This is where a less polite person would have posted a photo of this jerk for the sake of public humiliation. Being mature, Bush chose to skip that tactic. Unfortunately, being a public figure, Bush also felt it was her duty to listen to the guy — or at least make him feel like she was.
"And in my case, stop believing that you are entitled to make me uncomfortable because you ‘watch my TV show' so I owe you some magical debt," she said. "I make it, you watch it. After that, the ‘exchange' is done. You do not get to harass me, or any woman, because you think you pay our bills. You don't bro, I DO."
This isn't the first time Bush has used Twitter to call out gross guys she's met IRL. Back in March, she posted an eloquent rant against a lawyer who called her a piece of meat.
If she ever decides to retire from acting, Bush could make a business out of writing things like this and printing them on cards for people to hand out when they've been struck dumb by rage.
