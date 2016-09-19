13 Curly Girls Share The Products They Swear By For Perfect Hair

Cool means never showing that you try — or care — too much. It’s something that makes attaining that je ne sais quoi extremely hard. So how do cool girls with curly hair — who seem predestined to have killer hair every single day — make their manes look so good?
Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino, model Nikia Phoenix, and The Flour Shop’s Amirah Kassem (mmm...doughnuts) are these girls: Their curls are full of healthy volume, enviable bounce — and dare we say, secrets? So we tracked ‘em down, plus a coterie of other cool curlies, to find out how they do it and what products they swear by. Luckily for anyone who skews curly, the secrets came pouring out. Among them: which freshly released product a beauty pro (with major insider friends) deems lust-worthy, care tips from a celebrity makeup artist who shaved her head to get virgin curls, and so much more.
We also uncovered a few recurring themes: the drugstore haircare brand that tops many of our subjects' must-have lists; a tendency to lean into the frizz; and the one thing to do in the shower to give curly hair major bounce.
But the most surprising — and democratic — takeaway is that it doesn’t take a lot of money to get curls that look like a million bucks. Most of the our insiders’ product picks cost $15 or less. Click ahead for advice from some of music, beauty, and film’s most enviable manes — and count their secrets yours.
